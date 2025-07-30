Lafourche Parish opens new $3.5M Galliano Health Unit, rebuilt stronger after Hurricane Ida

The Lafourche Parish Government has officially opened the new Galliano Health Unit in a special ribbon cutting ceremony this week.

“After the previous health unit was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida, the Parish got to work and constructed a new 7,300 sqft, $3.5 million health unit,” said the Lafourche Parish Government. “Project engineers were able to develop a site design that utilized the existing parking pavement, while incorporating new utilities, drop off area, and new employee parking to create an efficient and cost-effective design. We are excited to have this facility back open to the public.”

All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish Government.

The brick-clad building utilizes structural steel, cold-formed metal trusses, and a standing seam hip roof design that provides additional integrity with Hurricane Resistance in mind.

The new health unit will boast an educational space, a vaccine and immunization area, new laboratory, exam rooms, and a community disease interventionist space. It will also include a Nurse Family Partnership – helping first time moms with WIC and reproductive health services. The building will also be the home of our Lafourche Brief Therapy Program, with more information to come.

Special thanks to construction and engineering Partners at TBT Contracting, DDG , Castagnos Goodwin Utley Engineers, and Badeaux Engineering, and the Louisiana Department of Health.