Lafourche Parish opens sandbag locations ahead of approaching weather system

Lafourche Parish Government has announced that multiple sandbag locations will open across the parish beginning at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 16, in preparation for the incoming tropical weather system. The sites will remain open until further notice.

Residents utilizing the self-fill sites are reminded to bring their own shovels. Prefilled sandbags will be available—limited to 25 per address—but only for the elderly and disabled at designated Field Office locations. Sandbag deliveries will not be provided.

Sandbag Locations:

Bayou Bouef Bridge: Hwy 307

Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304

Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road

End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd

Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182

Des Allemands: Under the Bridge on Bridge Road at intersection with Bayou Road

Raceland AG Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street

Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308, Lockport

Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano

Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow

For more information and future updates, visit www.lafourchegov.org.