Lafourche Parish President tackles water concerns and misinformation in Facebook live

In last night’s Facebook Live, which lasted about an hour, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson provided an overview of what happens to water after it leaves its source, travels through a water plant, flows through your faucet, and how the byproduct is handled. He also explained why the Lafourche Parish Council issued a letter of no objection to Terrebonne Parish, allowing the use of an established 12-foot utility right-of-way to discharge water back into Bayou Lafourche. Additionally, he assured residents that this decision will not negatively affect Lafourche Parish residents nor cost them any money.

He addressed a graphic and a text message that were widely distributed yesterday, stating: “This is all being driven by a man who doesn’t even live in our parish, doesn’t even live in our state, and, quite frankly, is upset because he thought he was going to get paid out of this deal. He was being very difficult with several government entities, and when we found a way to work around that—to help our neighboring parish and the residents who need water, both in Lafourche and Terrebonne—he got pretty mad and apparently started to push this text message and the graphic.”

Chaisson explained that one of Terrebonne Parish’s water plants, the Schriever plant, draws water from Bayou Lafourche, treats it, and uses it as potable water. While the discharge has historically been circulated and recirculated in ponds behind the facility, a future plant expansion project will create an additional need to discharge the sediment elsewhere. According to the permit, it must either be discharged back to the source or to another location with additional testing. However, due to the high level of total suspended solids (TSS), it cannot be discharged into Bayou Terrebonne, leaving Bayou Lafourche as the alternative. Due to the bayou’s flow, the sediments are dispersed effectively.

During the live event, Chaisson answered questions from the comments, offered extensive explanations, and said, “I did this to be transparent. There is no toxic pipeline. We’re not going to cause cancer, we’re not going to cause heart disease, and we’re not going to do anything that would harm anyone. I’m drinking the water just like you.”

Watch the event in its entirety here.