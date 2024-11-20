Lafourche Parish President to address “Toxic Pipeline” claims in live update tonight

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson is taking to social media tonight to address a controversial text message and graphic that have been circulating across the parish. The graphic, which includes the phrases “STOP NOW Archie’s Toxic Pipeline” and “SAVE Bayou Lafourche,” has sparked concern and discussion among residents.

In a statement posted earlier today, Chiasson confirmed receiving the mass text and promised to provide clarity during a live video update. “Tonight at 7:30 p.m., I will go live to discuss what this is all about with the facts and not fear-mongering,” he said. “Please tune in as I will take questions as well.”

Residents are encouraged to join the live session on Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson’s official page to hear directly from the parish president and participate in the Q&A session.