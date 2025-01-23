Lafourche Parish public schools to remain closed Friday

Lafourche Parish issues updates on road closures and water servicesJanuary 23, 2025
The Lafourche Parish School District announced that due to continuing road safety concerns and ongoing water issues in some areas, all Lafourche Parish public schools and offices will remain closed Friday, January 24.
LPSD anticipates a return to normal operations for all students and employees Monday, January 27. Please continue to monitor our regular lines of communication for any additional updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented challenges together. We look forward to welcoming back all of our students and staff next week.