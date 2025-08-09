Lafourche Parish School Board celebrates student and staff achievements at August meeting

Millions in state tax refunds moving to Unclaimed Property if taxpayers don’t claim themAugust 9, 2025
During their recent monthly School Board meeting, the Lafourche Parish School District honored outstanding students and staff for their achievements.
The honorees for August included:
Students who placed at the LA Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference and earned silver medals at the National FCCLA Leadership Conference
Louisiana State Social Studies Fair winners
2nd place winner in the America’s Field Trip national contest – Luke Bourgeois
All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.
LA FCCLA Adviser of the Year – Jade Champagne
Employees who received their teaching certification through the Greaux Lafourche Program
Employees who earned their bachelor’s degree through the Reach University para-to-teacher program
“Way to go, everyone!” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “We’re so proud to have you representing our district.”
For more information, please visit their Facebook.