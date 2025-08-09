Lafourche Parish School Board celebrates student and staff achievements at August meeting

During their recent monthly School Board meeting, the Lafourche Parish School District honored outstanding students and staff for their achievements.

The honorees for August included:

Students who placed at the LA Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference and earned silver medals at the National FCCLA Leadership Conference

Louisiana State Social Studies Fair winners

2nd place winner in the America’s Field Trip national contest – Luke Bourgeois

All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.

LA FCCLA Adviser of the Year – Jade Champagne

Employees who received their teaching certification through the Greaux Lafourche Program

Employees who earned their bachelor’s degree through the Reach University para-to-teacher program

“Way to go, everyone!” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “We’re so proud to have you representing our district.”

For more information, please visit their Facebook.