Lafourche Parish School Board honors outstanding students at March meeting

At this week’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board recognized almost 50 students for their outstanding academic, athletic, artistic and extracurricular achievements.

The honorees included:

Students who were selected by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Composite All-Academic Team.

Sophia Hodson – CLHS- Basketball

Lanie Eschette – CLHS – Powerlifting

Ximena Galicia – SLHS – Soccer

Alex Friedlander – SLHS – Basketball

Lucille Clement – THS – Soccer

Student who was selected by the (LHSAA) Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class All-Academic Team.

Aden Dishman – CLHS – Soccer

Reese Champagne – CLHS – Soccer

Alyssa Cressionie – CLHS – Soccer

Reese Plaisance – CLHS – Soccer

Anna Richardel – CLHS – Soccer

Abigail Adams – CLHS – Basketball

Emma Theriot – CLHS – Powerlifting

Caitlin Verdin – CLHS – Powerlifting

Kaden Adams – CLHS – Powerlifting

Jett Le – CLHS – Powerlifting

Carlos Galicia – SLHS – Soccer

Hayden Lefort – SLHS – Soccer

Shirley Gutierrez – SLHS – Soccer

Remy Anselmi – SLHS – Basketball

Carter Breaux – SLHS – Basketball

Rustin Guidry – SLHS – Basketball

Estrella Rivera – SLHS – Basketball

Alyvia Naquin – SLHS – Powerlifting

Dominic Doucet – SLHS – Powerlifting

Maira Escobar – SLHS –Powerlifting

Cobb Guidry – SLHS – Powerlifting

Isaiah Naquin – SLHS – Powerlifting

Parker Nguyen – SLHS – Powerlifting

Jacques Besson – THS – Soccer

Leyton Dupre – THS – Soccer

Morgan Borne – THS – Soccer

Alyce Ockman – THS – Soccer

Kinsley Rodrigue – THS – Soccer

Monica Vu – THS – Soccer

Student who placed 3rd for the GOLD Awards (Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs) at the 2024 Inclusive Art Awards Program.

Luke Bourgeois– 4 th Grader – LKUES

Student who was selected as the winner of the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) Poster Contest.

Shayn’isis Stewart – SLHS

Students who placed 1st Overall Middle School at the Louisiana FFA State Leadership Development Events.

Blakely Martin – SWMS – Gulf of Mexico speech on Hypoxic Zones

Marlee Eschete – SWMS – Geaux Teach Ag lesson on Algae Clean Up

Recognize the team who placed 2nd at State in Living Literature at the Louisiana BETA Senior Convention in Lafayette, LA.