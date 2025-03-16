Lafourche Parish School Board honors outstanding students at March meeting

Fletcher to host Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium for Real Estate AgentsMarch 16, 2025
At this week’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board recognized almost 50 students for their outstanding academic, athletic, artistic and extracurricular achievements.
The honorees included:
Students who were selected by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Composite All-Academic Team.
- Sophia Hodson – CLHS- Basketball
- Lanie Eschette – CLHS – Powerlifting
- Ximena Galicia – SLHS – Soccer
- Alex Friedlander – SLHS – Basketball
- Lucille Clement – THS – Soccer
Student who was selected by the (LHSAA) Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class All-Academic Team.
- Aden Dishman – CLHS – Soccer
- Reese Champagne – CLHS – Soccer
- Alyssa Cressionie – CLHS – Soccer
- Reese Plaisance – CLHS – Soccer
- Anna Richardel – CLHS – Soccer
- Abigail Adams – CLHS – Basketball
- Emma Theriot – CLHS – Powerlifting
- Caitlin Verdin – CLHS – Powerlifting
- Kaden Adams – CLHS – Powerlifting
- Jett Le – CLHS – Powerlifting
- Carlos Galicia – SLHS – Soccer
- Hayden Lefort – SLHS – Soccer
- Shirley Gutierrez – SLHS – Soccer
- Remy Anselmi – SLHS – Basketball
- Carter Breaux – SLHS – Basketball
- Rustin Guidry – SLHS – Basketball
- Estrella Rivera – SLHS – Basketball
- Alyvia Naquin – SLHS – Powerlifting
- Dominic Doucet – SLHS – Powerlifting
- Maira Escobar – SLHS –Powerlifting
- Cobb Guidry – SLHS – Powerlifting
- Isaiah Naquin – SLHS – Powerlifting
- Parker Nguyen – SLHS – Powerlifting
- Jacques Besson – THS – Soccer
- Leyton Dupre – THS – Soccer
- Morgan Borne – THS – Soccer
- Alyce Ockman – THS – Soccer
- Kinsley Rodrigue – THS – Soccer
- Monica Vu – THS – Soccer
Student who placed 3rd for the GOLD Awards (Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs) at the 2024 Inclusive Art Awards Program.
- Luke Bourgeois– 4th Grader – LKUES
Student who was selected as the winner of the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) Poster Contest.
- Shayn’isis Stewart – SLHS
Students who placed 1st Overall Middle School at the Louisiana FFA State Leadership Development Events.
- Blakely Martin – SWMS – Gulf of Mexico speech on Hypoxic Zones
- Marlee Eschete – SWMS – Geaux Teach Ag lesson on Algae Clean Up
Recognize the team who placed 2nd at State in Living Literature at the Louisiana BETA Senior Convention in Lafayette, LA.
- Central Lafourche High School Beta Club Team –Braylie Breaux, Olivia Chilton, Alyssa Cressionie, Kate Degruise, Isabella Dishman, Isabella Hanley, Leanne Rios, Lillian Scurlock, Matthew St. Germaine
Congratulations to all of these exceptional students!