Lafourche Parish School Board recognizes students for Outstanding Musical Achievements

During their recent monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing more than 50 students for their outstanding musical achievements.

The students were honored for their selection to the Louisiana American Choral Directors’ Association (LA-ACDA) and Louisiana Music Educators’ Association (LMEA) 2024-25 All-State Choirs and the LMEA All-State Bands.

To watch the full Lafourche Parish School Board meeting, please click here. The following students were recognized for their achievements:

NOT PICTURED:

Adalyn O’Gwynn, RMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir

Mia Benoit, RMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir

Veronicia Galliano, CLHS, Alto 1, High School Women’s Choir

Brennan Plaisance, RMs, Tenor, Middle School Choir

Elle Hunter, SLHS, Tenor 1, High School Mixed Choir

Lucille Dishman, CLHS, Handbells, Handbell Ensemble

Jack Rodrigue, CLHS, Handbells, Handbell Ensemble

Evie Percle, THS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band

Laura Sanchez, CLHS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band

Kirsty Hernandez, CLHS, Contra-Bass Clarinet, High School Concert Band

Landen Grissom, CLHS, Trumpet, High School Concert Band

Roy Billiot, SLHS, Trombone, High School Concert Band

Sawyer Breaux, CLHS, Trombone, high School Symphonic Band

Brooke Dantin, CLHS, Percussion, High School Symphonic Band