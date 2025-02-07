Lafourche Parish School Board recognizes students for Outstanding Musical Achievements

LWFC approves Notice of Intent to extend Alligator Hunting Season to December 31
February 7, 2025
Remember Me???
February 7, 2025
LWFC approves Notice of Intent to extend Alligator Hunting Season to December 31
February 7, 2025
Remember Me???
February 7, 2025

During their recent monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing more than 50 students for their outstanding musical achievements.

 

The students were honored for their selection to the Louisiana American Choral Directors’ Association (LA-ACDA) and Louisiana Music Educators’ Association (LMEA) 2024-25 All-State Choirs and the LMEA All-State Bands.

 

To watch the full Lafourche Parish School Board meeting, please click here. The following students were recognized for their achievements:

Samantha Cruz, TMS, Soprano, Children’s Choir
Shay Landry, RMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir

Kylee Jones, TMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir
Fynlie Guidry, RMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir

Alaina Matherne, LKMS, Alto, Youth Treble Choir
Zoe O’Neal, CLHS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir

Blaire Stewart, BBLMS, Tenor, Youth Mixed Choir
Aubree Breaux, LKMS, Alto, Youth Mixed Choir

Tia Landry, CLHS, Alto 2, Youth Mixed Choir
Leanne Rios, CLHS, Soprano 1, High School Women’s Choir

Ellana Arnette, CLHS, Soprano 2, High School Women’s Choir
Jayci O’Neal, CLHS, Alto 2, High School Women’s Choir

Fynlie Guidry, RMS, Soprano, Middle School Choir
Shay Landry, RMS, Soprano, Middle School Choir

Aubree Breaux, LKMS, Alto, Middle School Choir
Alaina Matherne, LKMS, Alto, Middle School Choir

Ayden Adams, TMS, Tenor, Middle School Choir
Knowledge Kappel, BBLMS, Tenor, Middle School Choir

Grace Boudreaux, CLHS, Soprano, High School Treble Choir
Jayci O’Neal, CLHS, Alto 2, High School Treble Choir

Leanne Rios, CLHS, Soprano 1, High School Mixed Choir
Tia Landry, CLHS, Alto 2, High School Mixed Choir

Brianna Cardin, TMS, Flute, Middle School Band
Faithlynn Alex, BBLMS, Flute, Middle School Band

Olivia Benoit, SWMS, Flute, Middle School Band
Taylen Lirette, BBLMS, Clarinet, Middle School Band

Abby Samanie, RMS, Alto Saxophone, Middle School Band
McKenna DeHart, BBLMS, Tenor Saxophone, Middle School Band

Ava Plaisance, LCOMS, Trumpet, Middle School Band
Kolten Barras, TMS, Trumpet, Middle School Band

Gracelyn Walker, BBLMS, Trombone, Middle School Band
James McCartt, SWMS, Trombone, Middle School Band

Kyler Barras, TMS, Percussion, Middle School Band
Kade Richard, CLHS, Handbells, Handbell Ensemble

Matthew Richard, CLHS, Handbells, Handbell Ensemble
Yamir Ramirez, SLHS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band

Ethan Jarreau, SLHS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band
Lorelei DeHart, CLHS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band

Nathan Dean, SLHS, Trombone, High School Concert Band
Evan Felarise, SLHS, Tuba, High School Concert Band

Anayelise Guerrero, SLHS, Contra-Bass Clarinet, High School Symphonic Band
Jayden Cheramie, CLHS, Alto Saxophone, High School Symphonic Band

Jackson Chiasson, CLHS, Baritone Saxophone, High School Symphonic Band
Evan Samanie, CLHS, Trumpet, High School Symphonic Band

Drew Comeaux, SLHS, Trumpet, High School Orchestra
Jaden Chiasson, CLHS, Percussion, High School Orchestra

Ryan Vice, THS, Percussion, High School Orchestra

 

NOT PICTURED:

Adalyn O’Gwynn, RMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir
Mia Benoit, RMS, Soprano 1, Youth Treble Choir
Veronicia Galliano, CLHS, Alto 1, High School Women’s Choir
Brennan Plaisance, RMs, Tenor, Middle School Choir
Elle Hunter, SLHS, Tenor 1, High School Mixed Choir
Lucille Dishman, CLHS, Handbells, Handbell Ensemble
Jack Rodrigue, CLHS, Handbells, Handbell Ensemble
Evie Percle, THS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band
Laura Sanchez, CLHS, Clarinet, High School Concert Band
Kirsty Hernandez, CLHS, Contra-Bass Clarinet, High School Concert Band
Landen Grissom, CLHS, Trumpet, High School Concert Band
Roy Billiot, SLHS, Trombone, High School Concert Band
Sawyer Breaux, CLHS, Trombone, high School Symphonic Band
Brooke Dantin, CLHS, Percussion, High School Symphonic Band


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 7, 2025

The National EMS Academy offers next EMT class, available in Thibodaux

Read more