Lafourche Parish School District announces 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

The Lafourche Parish School District is excited to present the three 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year!
“These three exceptional teachers were selected from all of our outstanding school-level winners to represent the district at the state level. Superintendent Jarod Martin paid them each a visit today to surprise them with the exciting news,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish School District. “Thank you for all you do to teach and inspire the children of Lafourche Parish!”
These are the 2024-2025 Lafourche Parish School District Teachers of the Year:
- Elementary – Jenny Albert, St. Charles Elementary School
- Middle –Amber Gautreaux, Raceland Middle School
- High – Carla Broussard, Thibodaux High School
All photos provided by LPSD. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.