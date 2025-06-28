Lafourche Parish School District announces promotions of top administrators

The Lafourche Parish School District is pleased to announce the appointments of two seasoned administrators to new district-level positions, bringing decades of combined experience to LPSD’s instructional and operational leadership.

Kenny Delcambre – Chief Academic Officer

In this new role, Delcambre will provide strategic leadership and academic oversight in the development, implementation and evaluation of curriculum and instructional programs that support high-quality teaching and learning. He steps into this crucial role with 29 years of experience in education, including 24 with LPSD.

His background includes teaching English, American history and math and coaching girls basketball and track. He served as an assistant principal and principal before joining the Central Office staff in 2019 as Supervisor of Data and Accountability. He has been the Director of Secondary Education for the past six years.

Barry Filce – Executive Director of Operational Services

Filce will oversee the district’s vital operational functions, including facilities, maintenance, safety, transportation, and student welfare services. He brings 36 years of educational experience, including 33 with LPSD. He taught special education, physical science and health and P.E. and coached varsity boys basketball before becoming an administrator. After serving as an administrative assistant, assistant principal and principal, he joined the Central Office staff in 2014 as the Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance and was promoted to CWA director in 2020.

These proven leaders bring with them a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to education, and a strong dedication to supporting the success of our students and staff. Their appointments reflect our commitment to providing strong leadership and will undoubtedly drive continued improvements across the Lafourche Parish School District.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.