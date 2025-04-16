Lafourche Parish School District breaks ground on state-of-the-art Bus Fleet Facility in Lockport

The Lafourche Parish School District recently broke ground on its brand-new Bus Fleet Facility, located adjacent to the Career Magnet Center in Lockport.

Superintendent Jarod Martin and Board President Marian Fertitta joined transportation supervisor Chris Arnold and other LPSD board members, bus drivers and staff in the ceremonial start to the new construction. Sue Gros, who has been driving the children of Lafourche Parish for almost 40 years and is the longest-serving driver in the district, had the honor of helping shovel some dirt.

All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.

The transportation center will include four 24’ x 27’ drive through service bays, an automated bus wash system with water treatment, a 12’ x 70’ secure bulk storage area, 2,700 square feet of office, meeting and parts storage space, and parking for 70+ buses.

Architect Daniel Bruce of local firm Cheramie+Bruce Architects, as well as contractor Benton Foret of Thibodaux-based Foret Group, were on hand to explain the project’s timeline and how this exciting project will provide a central, modern facility to more safely and efficiently serve the District’s 100+ bus fleet.

The facility is expected to open in January 2026.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.