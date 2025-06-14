Lafourche Parish School District celebrates Statewide Tournament Winners at monthly meeting

During their recent meeting, the Lafourche Parish School District had the privilege of celebrating some of their outstanding students.

This month’s honorees included:

Junior high division winner of the South Louisiana Quiz Bowl Tournament and 2nd place winner in the New Orleans National Academic Championship Tournament – Golden Meadow Middle School Quiz Bowl Team

Louisiana State Social Studies Fair Winners

Superintendent’s Award – Lucille Clement

All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.

“Way to go, everyone! We’re so proud to have you representing our schools,” said the Lafourche Parish School District.

For more information, or to watch the meeting in full, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.