Lafourche Parish School District Honors 2025 Retirees for Over 1,500 Years of Combined Service

The Lafourche Parish School District recently celebrated recent retirees and their incredible careers guiding local students.

“Last night we hosted a wonderful retirement social to honor the dedicated employees who retired over the past year. We are so grateful for their many years of service and countless contributions to our students and community,” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “Each retiree has left an indelible mark, shaping futures and building the foundation of our district. We appreciate their passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment.”

This year’s retirees collectively amassed a remarkable 1587.72 years of service to Lafourche Parish schools, helping countless students.

The following employees were honored:

TEACHERS

Lisa Morvant -36 years

Mary Hebert – 33.50 years

Joan Clement – 33.50 years

Cindy LeBeouf – 33 years

Becky Pinell – 33 years

Tammy Delatte – 32 years

Melanie Larousse – 32 years

Stephanie Hunter – 31. 50 years

Susan Curole – 31 years

Rachel Cantrelle – 30.50 years

Kenneth Domangue – 30 years

Buffy Borne – 30 years

Julie Mayet – 25 years

Susan Skinner – 25 years

Regina Rose – 21.50 years

Dana Griffin – 20 years

Jeffery Guidry – 20 years

Anita Hunt – 19.50 years

Donna Voisin – 18 years

Susan Dufrene – 13.78 years

Amy Jenkins – 11 years

Mark Sanders – 11 years

Stephanie Lofton – 3 years

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Tanya Richard – 28 years

Peggy Scott – 15.50 years

BUS ATTENDANT

Deborah Orgeron – 22 years

BUS DRIVERS

Mina Chiasson – 25 years

Robin Taylor – 24.50 years

Brenda Thomas – 23.50 years

Gina Orgeron – 21 years

Ophelia Blackledge – 17 years

CHILD NUTRITION MANAGER

Myra St. Pierre – 30 years

Geraldine Verdin – 28 years

CHILD NUTRITION TECHS

Jo Ann Raymond – 38 years

Tammy Bibs – 21.75 years

Tina St. Pierre – 9 years

CLERK

Phyllis Nicholas – 24 years

COORDINATOR

Dean Guidry – 33.50 years

COUNSELOR

Monique Mathes – 32 years

CUSTODIANS

Beverly Chermaine – 39 years

Charlotte Chiasson – 23 years

Laura King – 23 years

Christine Thibodeaux – 17.75 years

Cornell Brown – 15.50 years

Jerry Bonvillain – 7.50 years

Nathan Guidry – 6.26 years

Roxanne Larousse – 18.5 years

MAINTENANCE

Kirk Hebert – 17 years

Mitchel Guillot – 10 years

NURSE

Pamela Barker – 33 years

Lorraine Bourgeois – 19 years

PARAPROFESSIONALS

Tammy Loupe – 31 years

Joy Himel – 29.50 years

Christine Babin – 26.50 years

Lorie Pierce – 25 years

Karen Dufrene – 24.50 years

Cheryl Cole – 20 years

Reggie Landry – 18.50 years

PRINCIPAL

Robin Bourgeois – 32 years

PSYCHOLOGIST

Daphne Benoit – 16 years

RECEPTIONIST

Pamela Tardo – 25.50 years

SALES TAX SPECIALIST II

Nellie Wilson – 22 years

SECRETARY

Dorothy Adams – 32 years

Rebecca Cheramie – 25 years

Cassandra Robinson – 23.75 years

Annette Babin – 16 years

SENIOR ROTC INSTRUCTOR

Darryl Carnes – 8.43 years

STUDENT SUPPORT

Nelwyn Walker – 15.50 years

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook. Photos below provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.