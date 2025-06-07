Lafourche Parish School District Honors 2025 Retirees for Over 1,500 Years of Combined Service

June 6, 2025
June 6, 2025

Photo provided by Lafourche Parish School District.

The Lafourche Parish School District recently celebrated recent retirees and their incredible careers guiding local students.

 

“Last night we hosted a wonderful retirement social to honor the dedicated employees who retired over the past year. We are so grateful for their many years of service and countless contributions to our students and community,” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “Each retiree has left an indelible mark, shaping futures and building the foundation of our district. We appreciate their passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment.”

 

This year’s retirees collectively amassed a remarkable 1587.72 years of service to Lafourche Parish schools, helping countless students. 

The following employees were honored:

TEACHERS

  • Lisa Morvant -36 years
  • Mary Hebert – 33.50 years
  • Joan Clement – 33.50 years
  • Cindy LeBeouf – 33 years
  • Becky Pinell – 33 years
  • Tammy Delatte – 32 years
  • Melanie Larousse – 32 years
  • Stephanie Hunter – 31. 50 years
  • Susan Curole – 31 years
  • Rachel Cantrelle – 30.50 years
  • Kenneth Domangue – 30 years
  • Buffy Borne – 30 years
  • Julie Mayet – 25 years
  • Susan Skinner – 25 years
  • Regina Rose – 21.50 years
  • Dana Griffin – 20 years
  • Jeffery Guidry – 20 years
  • Anita Hunt – 19.50 years
  • Donna Voisin – 18 years
  • Susan Dufrene – 13.78 years
  • Amy Jenkins – 11 years
  • Mark Sanders – 11 years
  • Stephanie Lofton – 3 years

 

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL 

  • Tanya Richard – 28 years
  • Peggy Scott – 15.50 years

BUS ATTENDANT 

  • Deborah Orgeron – 22 years

BUS DRIVERS

  • Mina Chiasson – 25 years
  • Robin Taylor – 24.50 years
  • Brenda Thomas – 23.50 years
  • Gina Orgeron – 21 years
  • Ophelia Blackledge – 17 years

CHILD NUTRITION MANAGER

  • Myra St. Pierre – 30 years
  • Geraldine Verdin – 28 years

 

CHILD NUTRITION TECHS

  • Jo Ann Raymond – 38 years
  • Tammy Bibs – 21.75 years
  • Tina St. Pierre – 9 years

CLERK

  • Phyllis Nicholas – 24 years

 

COORDINATOR

  • Dean Guidry – 33.50 years

 

COUNSELOR

  • Monique Mathes – 32 years

 

CUSTODIANS

  • Beverly Chermaine – 39 years
  • Charlotte Chiasson – 23 years
  • Laura King – 23 years
  • Christine Thibodeaux – 17.75 years
  • Cornell Brown – 15.50 years
  • Jerry Bonvillain – 7.50 years
  • Nathan Guidry – 6.26 years
  • Roxanne Larousse – 18.5 years

 

MAINTENANCE 

  • Kirk Hebert – 17 years
  • Mitchel Guillot – 10 years

 

NURSE

  • Pamela Barker – 33 years
  • Lorraine Bourgeois – 19 years

 

PARAPROFESSIONALS

  • Tammy Loupe – 31 years
  • Joy Himel – 29.50 years
  • Christine Babin – 26.50 years
  • Lorie Pierce – 25 years
  • Karen Dufrene – 24.50 years
  • Cheryl Cole – 20 years
  • Reggie Landry – 18.50 years

 

PRINCIPAL 

  • Robin Bourgeois – 32 years

 

PSYCHOLOGIST

  • Daphne Benoit – 16 years

 

RECEPTIONIST 

  • Pamela Tardo – 25.50 years

 

SALES TAX SPECIALIST II 

  • Nellie Wilson – 22 years

 

SECRETARY 

  • Dorothy Adams – 32 years
  • Rebecca Cheramie – 25 years
  • Cassandra Robinson – 23.75 years
  • Annette Babin – 16 years

 

SENIOR ROTC INSTRUCTOR 

  • Darryl Carnes – 8.43 years

 

STUDENT SUPPORT

  • Nelwyn Walker – 15.50 years

 

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook. Photos below provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.










