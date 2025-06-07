Lafourche Parish School District Honors 2025 Retirees for Over 1,500 Years of Combined Service

Nicholls State University named over 2,520 students to Spring 2025 Honors ListsJune 6, 2025
The Lafourche Parish School District recently celebrated recent retirees and their incredible careers guiding local students.
“Last night we hosted a wonderful retirement social to honor the dedicated employees who retired over the past year. We are so grateful for their many years of service and countless contributions to our students and community,” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “Each retiree has left an indelible mark, shaping futures and building the foundation of our district. We appreciate their passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment.”
This year’s retirees collectively amassed a remarkable 1587.72 years of service to Lafourche Parish schools, helping countless students.
The following employees were honored:
TEACHERS
- Lisa Morvant -36 years
- Mary Hebert – 33.50 years
- Joan Clement – 33.50 years
- Cindy LeBeouf – 33 years
- Becky Pinell – 33 years
- Tammy Delatte – 32 years
- Melanie Larousse – 32 years
- Stephanie Hunter – 31. 50 years
- Susan Curole – 31 years
- Rachel Cantrelle – 30.50 years
- Kenneth Domangue – 30 years
- Buffy Borne – 30 years
- Julie Mayet – 25 years
- Susan Skinner – 25 years
- Regina Rose – 21.50 years
- Dana Griffin – 20 years
- Jeffery Guidry – 20 years
- Anita Hunt – 19.50 years
- Donna Voisin – 18 years
- Susan Dufrene – 13.78 years
- Amy Jenkins – 11 years
- Mark Sanders – 11 years
- Stephanie Lofton – 3 years
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
- Tanya Richard – 28 years
- Peggy Scott – 15.50 years
BUS ATTENDANT
- Deborah Orgeron – 22 years
BUS DRIVERS
- Mina Chiasson – 25 years
- Robin Taylor – 24.50 years
- Brenda Thomas – 23.50 years
- Gina Orgeron – 21 years
- Ophelia Blackledge – 17 years
CHILD NUTRITION MANAGER
- Myra St. Pierre – 30 years
- Geraldine Verdin – 28 years
CHILD NUTRITION TECHS
- Jo Ann Raymond – 38 years
- Tammy Bibs – 21.75 years
- Tina St. Pierre – 9 years
CLERK
- Phyllis Nicholas – 24 years
COORDINATOR
- Dean Guidry – 33.50 years
COUNSELOR
- Monique Mathes – 32 years
CUSTODIANS
- Beverly Chermaine – 39 years
- Charlotte Chiasson – 23 years
- Laura King – 23 years
- Christine Thibodeaux – 17.75 years
- Cornell Brown – 15.50 years
- Jerry Bonvillain – 7.50 years
- Nathan Guidry – 6.26 years
- Roxanne Larousse – 18.5 years
MAINTENANCE
- Kirk Hebert – 17 years
- Mitchel Guillot – 10 years
NURSE
- Pamela Barker – 33 years
- Lorraine Bourgeois – 19 years
PARAPROFESSIONALS
- Tammy Loupe – 31 years
- Joy Himel – 29.50 years
- Christine Babin – 26.50 years
- Lorie Pierce – 25 years
- Karen Dufrene – 24.50 years
- Cheryl Cole – 20 years
- Reggie Landry – 18.50 years
PRINCIPAL
- Robin Bourgeois – 32 years
PSYCHOLOGIST
- Daphne Benoit – 16 years
RECEPTIONIST
- Pamela Tardo – 25.50 years
SALES TAX SPECIALIST II
- Nellie Wilson – 22 years
SECRETARY
- Dorothy Adams – 32 years
- Rebecca Cheramie – 25 years
- Cassandra Robinson – 23.75 years
- Annette Babin – 16 years
SENIOR ROTC INSTRUCTOR
- Darryl Carnes – 8.43 years
STUDENT SUPPORT
- Nelwyn Walker – 15.50 years
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook. Photos below provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.