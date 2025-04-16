Lafourche Parish School District hosts inaugural Bayou Olympics for Adapted Physical Education students

The Lafourche Parish School District recently came together in a day of inclusion and fun, hosting their first-ever Bayou Olympics for Adapted Physical Education (APE) students.

On April 10, 2025, APE students from all three Lafourche Parish public high schools came to Central Lafourche High School to compete against their peers in four track and field style events. The morning was filled with excitement, determination, and camaraderie as the athletes showed off their skills to the cheers of family, friends, and supporters from each of their schools.

All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School District.

“The Bayou Olympics is our twist on the traditional Special Olympics, but for APE students,” said Greg Galjour with LPSD. “It was an awesome experience for everyone involved. Just to see the smiles on these kids’ faces when they accomplished something they had been waiting for was amazing– It was more than worth all the time and effort.”

The Lafourche Parish School District wishes to thank the APE teachers for organizing this fantastic event, as well as the community partners and sponsors for making this day possible for the students.

“We already have plans to bring this back next year,” said Galjour. “We have received so much positive feedback from students, parents, and teachers, and are excited to plan for 2026.”

Click here to see a full gallery of photos and videos from the event, courtesy of the Lafourche Parish School District.