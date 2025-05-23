Lafourche Parish School District launches Middle School Esports League for 2025-26 school year

The Lafourche Parish School District is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Middle School Esports League, set to begin in the Fall of the 2025-26 school year. This new initiative is made possible thanks to the generous support and resources provided by Bayou STEM, a key partner in bringing cutting-edge opportunities to our students.

Participating schools in the inaugural season include:

Golden Meadow Middle School (GMMS)

Larose-Cut Off Middle School (LCO)

Thibodaux Middle School (TMS)

Raceland Middle School (RMS)

Lockport Middle School (LKMS)

Bayou Blue Middle School (BBMS)

Bayou Community Academy (BCA)

Esports teams at each school will begin the season by competing in three popular and educationally enriching games: Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and Chess. These games were selected to support strategic thinking, collaboration, and digital citizenship skills that align with 21st-century learning goals.

“This program represents an exciting step forward in engaging students in new and innovative ways,” said Katy McCarthy, LPSD Instructional Technology Coordinator. “Esports provides opportunities for teamwork, critical thinking, and leadership in a digital environment. We’re grateful to Christie and Bayou STEM for helping us bring this opportunity to life.”

Bayou STEM is a regional initiative dedicated to advancing STEM education through strategic partnerships, student engagement, and access to cutting-edge resources across the Bayou Region. Thanks to Christie Landry, Director of Bayou STEM, all equipment and resources necessary to participate in the league will be provided to schools with active teams. This ensures every student has the chance to be part of this groundbreaking program regardless of their background or access to technology at home.

“This league is more than just video games. It’s about giving students a place to belong, to grow, and to challenge themselves in ways traditional sports may not offer,” said McCarthy. “I’ve already seen how this program builds confidence and connection among our kids.”

“I’ve always loved games, but now I get to be part of a real team,” said sixth grader Alexander C., a student at Thibodaux Middle School.

Esports is quickly becoming a powerful educational tool nationwide, and Lafourche Parish is excited to lead the way at the middle school level. Stay tuned this fall for game schedules, highlights, and results!