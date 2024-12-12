Lafourche Parish School District unveils plans for Golden Meadow Middle School restoration

The Lafourche Parish School District recently unveiled plans for the restoration of Golden Meadow Middle School, at a community Town Hall meeting attended by parents, staff and stakeholders.

Superintendent Jarod Martin explained the status of the rebuilding of the school, and architect Michael Buturla of Domain Architecture presented architectural renderings and answered questions regarding the process and timeline.

Photos provided by LPSD.

Also in attendance at the meeting to answer questions were GMMS Principal Hennessy Melancon, LPSD Land and Facilities Manager John Cheramie, and Maintenance Manager C.J. Dempster, as well as Bob Bernard and Stevie Smith of All South Consulting Engineers.

The restored campus is expected to be ready to welcome students at the beginning of the 2027-28 school year.

The estimated costs and timeline of each of the project’s three phases is broken down here: