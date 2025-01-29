Lafourche Parish Water District encourages residents to register for Text and Email Notification System

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is encouraging all citizens to subscribe to their Text and Email Notifications System following a slew of water emergencies during the recent historic snowstorm.

Thousands of residents across southern Louisiana were left either without water or under a boil advisory for an extended period of time last week, after a record-breaking amount of snow and ice caused major issues with water supply.

Following this unprecedented event, Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 has asked all citizens in parish to sign up for their notification system to receive important alerts regarding water safety– particularly in the event of another emergency.

Residents can subscribe to the new Text and Email Notification System here. For up-to-date notifications about the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks, please visit their Facebook or website.