Lafourche Parish Waterworks issues Boil Advisory for entire Parish

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 has issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for all customers in Lafourche Parish served by the district.

This BOIL WATER ADVISORY was trigged by a drop in water pressure due to the freezing conditions. As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, this Boil Water Advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the district.

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation, or for rinsing food.

Please boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute mark starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Please continue to do so until otherwise told.