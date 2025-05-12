Lafourche Parish’s Alaina LeBlanc named Finalist for Louisiana New Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Lafourche Parish’s own Alaina LeBlanc, who was recently announced as a Finalist for the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Award.

“Today we’re celebrating educators making a big impact during their first year in the classroom,” reads a statement from the Louisiana Department of Education. “The Department is excited to announce the nine finalists for the New Teacher of the Year award. These amazing educators have demonstrated excellence in their very first year in the classroom. Please congratulate this outstanding group of new teachers!”

Ms. LeBlanc is a graduate of Nicholls State University and a current teacher at Bayou Blue Upper Elementary. She was awarded the New Teacher of the Year for Lafourche Parish in December of 2024.

Finalists, including Ms. LeBlanc, will participate in an interview process, and the overall New Teacher of the Year will be announced at the 19th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala that will be held on the evening of July 26, 2025.

The full list of the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists is as follows:

Savannah Richards – Concordia Parish

Alaina LeBlanc – Lafourche Parish

Kalyn Metcalfe – West Feliciana Parish

Michael Shelton – Bossier Parish

Colin Hyatt – Calcasieu Parish

Leah Maldonado – Ouachita Parish

Olivia Francois – Ascension Parish

Anna Jackson – DeSoto Parish

Jacob Church – West Feliciana Parish

The New Teacher of the Year program provides an opportunity to acknowledge those new teachers who are already demonstrating excellence in the classroom and their commitment to student success that exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession. This addition to the already-existing Teacher and Principal of the Year programs will recognize the outstanding contributions of a first-year classroom teacher.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Department of Education’s website.