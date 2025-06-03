Lafourche Ready Start Network to host free Summer Literacy Nights for young children

The Lafourche Parish School District is encouraging families to kick off summer with stories, smiles, and early learning through Summer Literacy Nights—a free, interactive program created for families with 3- and 4-year-old children.

Hosted by the Lafourche Ready Start Network, these engaging sessions are designed to foster a love of reading at an early age while giving parents tools to support their child’s development. Each event promises hands-on activities, storytelling, and quality time designed to build strong literacy foundations in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Families can choose from three convenient locations:

June 10 or 17 at Moses Community Center, 1398 Cardinal Dr, Thibodaux

Register here

June 11 or 18 at Raceland Ag Building, 115 Texas St, Raceland

Register here

June 12 or 19 at Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W 79th St, Cut Off

Register here

Each family needs only one registration, and space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged.

“These events are a great opportunity to help young children fall in love with books while connecting families to local learning resources,” said organizers with the Ready Start Network. “It’s about building literacy skills, but also creating lasting memories through reading.”