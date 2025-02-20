Lafourche students rebound to pre-pandemic performance levels

LDWF celebrates completion of 8 artificial reefs in 2024, with 6-8 planned for 2025February 20, 2025
The Lafourche Parish School District was recently identified as one of 100 districts nationwide performing above pre-pandemic levels in both math and reading, according to the Education Recovery Scorecard that was released last week. The Scorecard compared the most recent district and state data of 8,719 districts across the nation to the 2019 results, and only six percent of the districts studied showed recovery in both subjects. The Education Recovery Scorecard ranked Louisiana first in the nation in reading recovery and second in math recovery between 2019 and 2024.
In addition to LPSD being one of 100 districts nationwide performing above pre-pandemic levels in both math and reading, the following rankings were announced:
National Rankings
- 14th nationwide – In NAEP math growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students
- 17th nationwide – In NAEP reading growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students
Statewide Rankings (Louisiana)
- 10th statewide – For NAEP math growth in Louisiana
- 13th statewide – For NAEP reading growth in Louisiana
- 4th statewide – In NAEP math growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students in Louisiana
- 6th statewide – In NAEP reading growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students in Louisiana
More information on the Education Recovery Scorecard can be found here: https://educationrecoveryscorecard.org/states/