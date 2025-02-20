Lafourche students rebound to pre-pandemic performance levels

The Lafourche Parish School District was recently identified as one of 100 districts nationwide performing above pre-pandemic levels in both math and reading, according to the Education Recovery Scorecard that was released last week. The Scorecard compared the most recent district and state data of 8,719 districts across the nation to the 2019 results, and only six percent of the districts studied showed recovery in both subjects. The Education Recovery Scorecard ranked Louisiana first in the nation in reading recovery and second in math recovery between 2019 and 2024.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of the entire school district,” said Superintendent Jarod W. Martin. “Our students are not only outperforming the nation despite COVID-19, but we are doing so as we recover from the equally devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida to our community. This speaks to the resiliency of our community but also to the skill and dedication of our teachers. Our caring teachers deserve tremendous credit for this extraordinary accomplishment. It is truly remarkable.”

In addition to LPSD being one of 100 districts nationwide performing above pre-pandemic levels in both math and reading, the following rankings were announced:

National Rankings

14th nationwide – In NAEP math growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students

– In NAEP math growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students 17th nationwide – In NAEP reading growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students Statewide Rankings (Louisiana) 10th statewide – For NAEP math growth in Louisiana

– For NAEP math growth in Louisiana 13th statewide – For NAEP reading growth in Louisiana

– For NAEP reading growth in Louisiana 4th statewide – In NAEP math growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students in Louisiana

– In NAEP math growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students in Louisiana 6th statewide – In NAEP reading growth among larger districts with 10,000 or more students in Louisiana

The Education Recovery Scorecard has been issued for the past three years and is a collaboration between the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, The Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University, and faculty at Dartmouth College.