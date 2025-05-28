Lafourche, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelters enter summer season at full capacity

The Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelters have announced they are both entering the summer season at full capacity.

This means there are currently no or very limited open kennels for incoming dogs and cats, prompting an urgent need for fosters, adoptions, and volunteers.

“We are ending this week with zero open kennels for dogs. We are completely full with so many deserving dogs waiting for homes,” said the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter last week. “We also have over 200 cats and kittens in our care. Come by if you are looking for a new friend!”

Your new pet will come with a brief health exam, age and species-appropriate testing, first set of vaccinations, dewormer, microchip, heart worm preventative doze, flea prevention, spaying/neutering, and a starter bag of Science Diet pet food– and of course, a lifetime of love.

Ready to take the next step in Terrebonne Parish? Fill out the TPAS adoption questionnaire here. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is open for adoptions Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at 100 Government Street in Gray. See animals available for adoption on their Facebook.

Located in Lafourche Parish? Begin your LPAS adoption questionnaire here. The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is open for adoptions during new extended hours, Monday-Wednesday from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Thursdays from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM at 934 Highway 3185 in Thibodaux. See animals available for adoption on their Facebook.

If you or your family are not ready for the responsibility of adoption, the Animal Shelters urge community members to consider fostering a pet. In foster homes, whether short or long term, animals benefit from the socialization and in-home living experience, and become much more adoptable. Foster families also give these animals a well-deserved break from the shelter and free up kennel space, saving animal lives.

Learn more about fostering, adoption, volunteering, and more at their individual websites (Lafourche) (Terrebonne).