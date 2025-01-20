Lafourche, Terrebonne Parish School District announce Wednesday closures

Due to the highly-anticipated snowfall this week, both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts have announced all schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

From the Terrebonne Parish School District – “Due to updates from the National Weather Service that we received today, and input from OEP, TPSD will close all schools and offices on Wednesday, January 22, 2024. The District will make a decision about Thursday as soon as possible.”

From the Lafourche Parish School District – “All Lafourche Parish public schools and offices will remain closed through Wednesday, January 22, and all school-related activities for Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. We will continue to closely monitor the impacts that this weather system brings and will update our staff and families regarding the reopening of school when it is safe to do so.

Updates regarding school operations will be posted on our website, www.mylpsd.com, our Facebook page, and OnCourse Connect, and notifications will be sent through employee email and SchoolStatus texts, email and phone calls. Please continue to monitor these lines of communication, as well as local media.Please keep safe and warm and take precautionary measures.”

To receive the latest updates regarding school closures, please continue to monitor the Times of Houma/Thibodaux or visit the Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish School Districts on Facebook.