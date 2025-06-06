Lafourche, Terrebonne Welcome Five New State Troopers to Serve Troop C

After 24 weeks of intense mental, physical, and academic training, Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will now welcome five new troopers to Louisiana State Police Troop C.

These troopers were among the 46 individuals who graduated in Cadet Class 106 from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. During their training, they received comprehensive instruction in areas such as crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal updates, advanced firearms training, leadership skills, and a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, these cadets earned their Louisiana State Police badge on May 30, 2025.

Yesterday morning, several new Troopers joined the Region 2 family serving Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes, and were welcomed by all.

Serving Troop C, based in Gray, are the following troopers:

Joshua Hudson

Brandan Jackson

Garrett Joffrion

Gregory Stewart Jr.

Jordy Toups

For more information about Troop C, please visit their official website or call (985) 857-3680.