Lavar Henderson makes history as first-ever LSU Student Body President hailing from Houma

Houma native Lavar Henderson was recently elected the 2025-2026 LSU Student Body President– making history as the first one ever from Terrebonne Parish.

Henderson is a Vandebilt Catholic High School graduate and a Political Communications junior at LSU, and ran alongside Vice President Abry Layrisson. Henderson and Layrisson are known for their strong commitment to public service, student advocacy, and the betterment of LSU.

“The two found success with a “Student First Agenda,” with goals of improving accessibility, expanding resources, and optimizing operations for university students,” said Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. “We want to commend Mr. Henderson for his desire to serve his peers as a Student Body President and for representing well Houma and Terrebonne Parish.”

Prior to being elected as Student Body President, Henderson served as a Student Senator, as well as participating in internships under Terrebonne Parish Judge Randall Bethencourt, former Governor John Bel Edwards, and Senator John Breaux. Henderson hopes to pursue a legal career following his graduation.

In light of this accomplishment, Henderson was recognized at the recent Terrebonne Parish Council meeting, where he expressed his gratitude and pride in his community.

“Honored, humbled, and ready to serve. We’re are so excited to officially begin our journey as your LSU Student Body President and Vice President,” said Henderson and Abry in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to advocate for every student and work together to uphold the tradition, community, and character that make LSU home. Let’s make this year unforgettable!”

Congratulations to Lavar Henderson for this outstanding accomplishment! To follow along with their administration, please visit the LSU Student Government Facebook page. To watch the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting in full, please click here.