LDE and Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation launch statewide competition for Celebrate Freedom Week

To honor America’s 250th anniversary and Celebrate Freedom Week, the Louisiana Department of Education and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute have launched a statewide student oratory competition. Two student winners will advance to the national finals at the Reagan Presidential Library in California.

This special Louisiana division of the national Ronald Reagan Oratory Competition invites students in grades K–12 to reflect on the theme of freedom and President Reagan’s legacy. Finalists will be selected to compete in a state-level event during Celebrate Freedom Week, and the middle and high school winners will earn a trip to the national competition at the Reagan Presidential Library.

“President Reagan reminded us that freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I’m honored to join with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation for a partnership that invites students to study the words of a courageous leader and bring the ideals of liberty to life.”

Students across Louisiana will engage with a selected radio address by President Reagan, focusing on the enduring importance of freedom. Competition resources, guidance, and submission tools are available online by division. Submissions are due by September 1.

“When students learn President Reagan’s words about freedom, they’re practicing public speaking and connecting with the ideas that define our nation,” said Dr. Richard Schroeder, Chief Education Officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute. “We’re excited to see Louisiana’s students bring these timeless principles to life through their own voices.”

How Students Can Participate