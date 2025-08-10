LDWF adopts two-zone, East-West boundary for 2026-30 Waterfowl Hunting Seasons

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission has adopted a two-zone East-West boundary with the option of two splits (three hunting segments) for the 2026-30 waterfowl hunting seasons during its August meeting in Baton Rouge.

The zones will be the same as the previous five seasons.

The west zone will be that portion of the state between the Texas state line and the line going south on Louisiana Highway 79 from the Arkansas border to Homer; then south on Louisiana Highway 9 to Arcadia; then south on Louisiana Highway 147 to Hodge; then south on U.S. Highway 167 to Lafayette; then south and east on U.S. Highway Hwy 90 to the Mississippi state line.

The east zone will be the remainder of the state.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recommended the option after consideration of hunter preferences from the 2025 Louisiana Waterfowl Hunter Survey.

The new waterfowl hunting zones will take effect for the 2026-27 season and run through the 2029-30 season. To see the upcoming 2025-26 waterfowl hunting zones and dates, click here.

For more information, contact Jason Olszak at jolszak@wlf.la.gov.