LDWF announces 2025 Fall Inshore Shrimp Season dates

Today, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the 2025 fall inshore shrimp season based on information provided by biologists from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and public comments.

Season openings are as follows:

From the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6 a.m., August 11, 2025.

From the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line to open at 6 p.m., August 11, 2025.

From the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6 a.m., August 11, 2025.

LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters to develop recommendations for the opening of the fall shrimp season. These results were used to calculate when white shrimp will reach marketable size.

The Commission granted authority to the Secretary of the Department to delay or advance these opening dates and to close any portion of Louisiana inside waters to protect small, juvenile white shrimp if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, or if enforcement problems develop.

The Commission also granted authority to the Secretary to close shrimping in all or portions of state outside waters if significant numbers of small, sublegal size white shrimp are found in biological samples, and authority to reopen any area closed to shrimping when the closure is no longer necessary. Notice of any opening, delay or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made public at least 72 hours prior to such action.

Tow Time Regulations Reminder

Federal Turtle Excluder Device (TED) regulations require skimmer net fishermen with vessels less than 40 feet in length to limit tow times. Maximum tow times are 55 minutes from April 1 to October 31 and increase to 75 minutes from November 1 to March 31.

White Shrimp Count Remainder

R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound except during the time period from October 15 through the third Monday in December.