LDWF announces Inshore Shrimp Season Opening Dates

Last week, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates within state inshore waters based on information provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists and public comments.

The Commission action sets the opening date of the spring inshore shrimp season as follows:

That portion of state inside waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025.

That portion of state inside waters from the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou Canal to open at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

That portion of state inside waters from the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou Canal westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted weekly trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters since early spring to develop recommendations for the opening of the spring shrimp season. LDWF sampling data were used to calculate a ‘crossover’ date, which is when a minimum of 50 percent of the inshore brown shrimp population reach 100-count per pound or larger.

The Commission has granted authority to the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to delay or advance these opening dates if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, and to close any portion of Louisiana inside waters to protect small juvenile white shrimp if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, or if enforcement problems develop. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Andrew Scalisi (337) 491-2243 or ascalisi@wlf.la.gov.