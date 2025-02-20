LDWF celebrates completion of 8 artificial reefs in 2024, with 6-8 planned for 2025

In 2024 alone, the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) completed 8 new artificial reefs, and are excited to announce that 6-8 reefs are planned for 2025.

To celebrate this achievement, CCA Louisiana recently presented LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan with a special framed coastal map showcasing all 55 artificial reefs built through the incredible partnership between CCA, LDWF, and others. This map is more than just points on a coastline—it’s a symbol of a shared commitment to habitat restoration, fisheries management, and conservation.

Artificial Reefs completed in 2024 are as follows:

Pelican Island Reef (Fourchon)

Ted Beaullieu Expansion (SMI)

Cameron 82

Raising Canes Hotel Sid (Grand Isle)

Jacob Meek’s Reef ST 165

South Timbalier 86

South Timbalier 63

Duncan’s Reef-Bodwin Pt.

Artificial reefs are manmade objects purposefully placed on the sea floor. Artificial reefs can be created from materials such as cleaned vessels and recycled concrete. These materials are meant to increase the surfaces suitable for encrusting organisms, such as oysters or corals, to attach and grow. The added material also provides refuge to animals that may be vulnerable to predators. Artificial reefs enhance fishing for fishermen and scenery for recreational divers.

The Louisiana Artificial Reef Program was established in 1986 to take advantage of the important habitat offshore oil and gas platforms, slated to be removed from the Gulf of America, provide to many of Louisiana’s coastal fishes. When these platforms were decommissioned and removed, this habitat was being lost.

Through the Louisiana Artificial Reef Program, oil and gas companies donate decommissioned platforms to LDWF. Companies can also donate half of the savings they realize by reefing rather than bringing the platform to shore to the Artificial Reef Trust Fund. These funds go toward managing, enhancing, and monitoring Louisiana’s inshore, nearshore, offshore, and deepwater artificial reef sites.

To learn more about Louisiana’s artificial reefs and to see their exact coordinates, including those near Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, please click here.