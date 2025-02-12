LDWF Commission approves further amendments to 2025-26 Hunting Regulation NOI

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved several amendments to the 2025-26 hunting regulation notices of intent (NOI) during its February meeting Thursday, February 6, 2025 in New Orleans.

The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.

Among the amendments adopted Thursday:

To allow airboats on designated trails on Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA);

Allow turkey hunting in East Carroll Parish from east of the main line levee to the Mississippi River;

Adjusting the dates for veterans only waterfowl hunt in the East Zone to Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2026;

Language clarification on the use of bow and arrow sights while hunting outlaw quadrupeds at night.

The Commission adopted notices of intent for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 hunting seasons, 2025-26 general and WMA hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2026 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2025-26 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting in Baton Rouge.

To view the full notice of intent, proposed amendments, all regulation changes and proposed hunting season dates for the upcoming hunting seasons, click here.

Public comment will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on March 7, 2025. It will also be accepted at LWFC monthly meetings from now through March 6. Comments may be submitted directly to Dr. Jeffrey Duguay, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2353 or by e-mail at jduguay@wlf.la.gov. LDWF will also hold a Zoom public meeting Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. To attend the meeting, click here. For more information, contact Dr. Jeffrey Duguay at 225-765-2353 or jduguay@wlf.la.gov.