LDWF individual commercial fishing licenses now available on LA Wallet

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and LA Wallet have partnered to add additional digital fishing licenses to the LA Wallet app.

Effective August 12, certain commercial license holders with LA Wallet can view their commercial licenses on their smartphones. LA Wallet will display the following commercial license types:

Commercial Fisherman

Charter

Vessel License

Oyster Seed Ground Vessel Permit

Fresh Products

Wholesale/Retail

Seafood Retail

Special Bait Permit

(Note: only non-transferable commercial licenses NOT registered to a business will be displayed)

Users who do not have recreational licenses will need to create a Louisiana Outdoors account to link to LA Wallet. The app will display a link for the user to follow to create an account. If you have trouble seeing these licenses, users may need to close and reopen their app or log out of LA Wallet and then log back in.

Charter captains who hold an ROLP or Bowfishing permit will also see those permits displayed in LA Wallet.

New to LA Wallet?

The LA Wallet app is free for the public (download at Google Play / Apple Store). To connect your LDWF licenses to LA Wallet:

Tap the “LDWF Licenses” credential shown on the homepage.

Read the disclaimer, then tap the yellow “Connect LDWF Account” button at the bottom.

Once your LDWF account is found, tap “Yes” to add your licenses.

Your LDWF account information will display at the top of the screen. To see your individual licenses, tap the category to expand the licenses in that category. You will only see the categories for which you hold licenses. Expired licenses will display for 30 days in the LA Wallet.

As always, official hunting and fishing licenses/permits may still be carried in several other ways: