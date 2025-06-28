LDWF launches new Online Bowhunter Education Course

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is excited to announce the launch of a new Online Bowhunter Education Course.

This convenient, self-paced course provides hunters with the opportunity to complete their bowhunter education online for $35. The course link can be found by visiting the LDWF website at www.wlf.louisiana.gov under the Education and Events tab.

While Louisiana does not currently require bowhunter education, many other states do require it for bowhunting. This new online course ensures Louisiana hunters understand safe bowhunting practices and are properly certified and eligible to hunt in other states where bowhunter education is mandatory.

“We’re excited to offer this new option to our hunting community,” said LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “It’s never been easier or more convenient to get certified. This course offers flexibility, accessibility, and ensures our hunters are prepared to meet education requirements across state lines.”

The course includes lessons on bowhunting safety, equipment, wildlife identification, ethical shot placement, and conservation principles. It’s a valuable resource for new and experienced bowhunters alike.

For more information, or to start the course, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov and click on the Education and Events tab.