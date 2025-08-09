LDWF now offering free Commemorative Hard Cards Free to disabled veterans

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced completely free commemorative durable hard cards for resident and non-resident disabled veterans. The Louisiana Legislature passed Act 321 during the 2025 session to provide the collector cards to disabled vets.

Those qualifying for the cards and disabled hunting/fishing licenses include any resident or non-resident veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Louisiana Army or Air National Guard, having a permanent service connected disability classification of 50% or more. The card will display the holder’s active annual license.

Disabled vets who are not yet licensed can obtain that by completing the application online or in person at LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge and submitting it to LDWF with a copy of their driver’s license. Licenses for disabled vets are free and paid for by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

Once the disabled vet has his or her license, they can obtain the LDWF Hard Card either online or at LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Log in to your account at www.louisianaoutdoors.com to obtain the hard card. Click on purchase on the dashboard and once in the product catalog, click on the Hard Card tab. Add the product (0301) Hard Card-Disabled Veterans to the card, then choose the card/image. Follow the steps to check out and complete the transaction.

The card should arrive by mail within two weeks of purchase. For more information on the LDWF Hard Card, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/ldwf-hard-cards. For more information on obtaining the card or a disabled veterans license, contact LDWF licensing at (225) 765-2887 or (225) 765-2898 Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM.