LDWF opens bids for Alligator Hunting across the state

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting bids now through May 20, 2025 for alligator hunting on certain Wildlife Management Areas, Wetland Conservation Areas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Properties, and state wildlife refuges for the 2025-2027 alligator harvest seasons.

Eligible alligator hunters are chosen through a bid system on these selected areas.

Bids for alligator hunting will be solicited for the following areas:

Grassy Lake and Spring Bayou WMAs (Avoyelles Parish)

Attakapas WMA (Iberia/St. Martin and St. Mary parishes)

Sherburne-USACE Lands (Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. Martin parishes)

Indian Bayou-USACE property (St. Landry and St. Martin parishes)

Dewey Wills WMA (La Salle and Catahoula parishes)

Manchac WMA (St. John Parish)

Pearl River WMA – North of Interstate 10 (St. Tammany Parish)

Pearl River WMA – Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Hwy 90 and Pearl River WMA – South of U.S. Hwy 90 (St. Tammany Parish)

Joyce WMA (Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes)

Maurepas Swamp WMA (St. John, St. James, Ascension, and Livingston parishes)

Atchafalaya Delta WMA (St. Mary Parish)

Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes)

Salvador/Timken WMA (St. Charles Parish)

Pass-a-Loutre (Plaquemines Parish)

St. Tammany Refuge (St. Tammany Parish)

White Lake WCA (Vermilion Parish)

Rockefeller Refuge (Cameron and Vermilion parishes)

A total of 50 alligator hunting opportunities are available for bid on 12 WMAs, one WCA, two USACE properties and two refuges. The number of alligator tags that will be issued to successful bidders in 2025 will range from 10-250 tags depending on the area awarded. For specific details on the number of alligator hunter opportunities and tags available by area, please see the bid application notifications.

Interested participants may review and print out bid application notifications and forms from LDWF’s website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/alligator-hunting or request by phone at the phone numbers below or request in writing from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Attn: Kelly Stanford, 2025-2027 WMA Alligator Harvest Bids, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506.

NO guiding/outfitting activities for sport alligator hunting will be allowed while conducting alligator harvest activities on WMAs/WCAs/USACE Properties/Refuges. Selected hunters will not be allowed to participate in any television or reality show production. Any video activity must be specifically approved by the alligator program manager and area manager.

An individual can apply and bid on more than one WMA/WCA/USACE Property/Refuge, but will only be selected for one WMA/WCA/USACE Property/Refuge. Bidders applying for more than one area must indicate by preference (rank) their WMA/WCA/USACE Property/Refuge choices (as per directed in bid application notifications). Only one winner allowed per household.

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to submit a bid:

Must be a Louisiana resident at least 18 years of age.

Must have previous alligator hunting experience in Louisiana. For specific information about required experience on a certain area, please review specific alligator hunting bid notifications or contact the appropriate office by phone number below.

Must be able to provide essential equipment for alligator hunting on the WMA/WCA/USACE Property/Refuge on which they are bidding.

Must be able to report to the WMA/WCA/USACE Property/Refuge each morning until alligator tag quota is completed.

Must follow specific instructions and abide by agreements issued by LDWF personnel.

Must maintain and submit required records and reports.

Must be able to successfully pass a wildlife violation background check. All applicants will be screened for past wildlife violations. Applicants that have pled guilty to, paid a fine for, negotiated/agreed to a pretrial intervention (PTI)/diversion for or been convicted of Class Two or above wildlife, WMA/WCA/USACE Property/Refuge violations within the last five years, as determined by the LDWF enforcement division, shall be disqualified.

Completed bid application forms can be mailed or hand delivered to and must be received in Room 1007 of the LDWF Lafayette Office Building at 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506 by 11:00 AM on May 20, 2025.

Bid opening will be held at 11:30 AM at the LDWF Lafayette Office Building, First Floor Conference Room #1002, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506. Winning bidders will be notified of selection by phone and are required to come in and sign a contract at a later date. LDWF reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

For more information, please call the appropriate LDWF office (Hammond 985-543-4777, Lafayette Coastal WMAs 337-735-8720, Lafayette Non-Coastal WMAs and USACE Properties 337-735-8720, Pineville 318-487-5885, Rockefeller Refuge 337-538-3401, White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area 337-536-6061) or send e-mail to LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov.