LDWF releases 2025-2026 Louisiana Hunting Regulations

Attention Hunters! The 2025-26 Louisiana Hunting Regulations are now live, and it’s time to plan your upcoming trips for this year.

“Louisiana is known as the Sportsman’s Paradise for our diverse hunting opportunities. It is the mission of our Department to protect, conserve and promote our natural resources to preserve this time-honored tradition of hunting in our great state,” reads the introduction letter from LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “As you prepare for an exciting 2025-26 hunting season, please remember to keep safety for yourself and those around you as a top priority and to stay mindful of the rules and regulations in place to help conserve our wildlife for generations to come. Wishing everyone a fun and successful hunting season!”

The 2025-2026 Louisiana Hunting Regulations include sections on general hunting information, deer hunting, resident game birds, turkeys, migratory game birds, possession tags, WMAs, and more.