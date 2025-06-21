LDWF releases report on fish kills following Hurricane Francine

June 21, 2025
June 21, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released its official report detailing the freshwater fisheries impacts of Hurricane Francine, which made landfall in Terrebonne Parish on September 11, 2024, as a Category 2 storm.

 

Though the hurricane weakened quickly after landfall, it triggered widespread hypoxia and numerous fish kills across approximately 2 million acres in southern Louisiana.

 

LDWF biologists from south central and southeast Louisiana mobilized immediately following the storm to conduct coordinated field investigations and respond to public reports. Their efforts included:

  • 89 fish kill events documented, with 39 reported by the public and 50 observed by LDWF staff
  • 260 water quality readings collected between September 13 and 25
  • 98 readings indicating hypoxia (dissolved oxygen < 2 mg/L), primarily in bayous and canals
  • Identification of oxygenated refuges in deeper and windblown waters, where live fish were often observed

 

Compared to Hurricane Ida in 2021—which affected many of the same areas—fish kills from Hurricane Francine were scattered and moderate in severity. The full report offers a detailed analysis of storm impacts, fish kill locations, and water quality data.

 

For more information, contact Robby Maxwell, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (337)-491-2212| rmaxwell@wlf.la.gov

LDWF Press Release
