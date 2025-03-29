LDWF reminds houseboat owners about registration requirements

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) wants to remind anyone who owns a houseboat that they must have it registered.

The rules state that every houseboat operated, occupied, inhabited, utilized, or otherwise deployed on the waters of Louisiana must be registered with LDWF. Unregistered houseboats can pose safety issues for boaters on navigable waterways and impede rescue efforts during an emergency.

Houseboats are defined as any vessel constructed or utilized for the primary purpose of a temporary or permanent dwelling without an effective means of propulsion for safe navigation. When determining whether a vessel meets the definition of a “houseboat”, the department shall utilize the standard such that a reasonable observer would conclude that the vessel is capable of being used as an abode, habitation, or dwelling for at least a temporary basis.

Such determination should involve, but is not limited to, whether the vessel has a roof and is enclosed, or has multiple walls or structures capable of protecting inhabitants from the elements. Additional evidence that may be considered includes the presence of doors, windows, electrical wiring, plumbing, appliances, cabinetry, bedding, or any other features commonly found in a dwelling.

LDWF will enforce houseboat registration requirements to the fullest extent of the law. To register a houseboat, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/title-or-register-your-boat.

Houseboat owners must also complete and submit an Affidavit of Ownership of a Non-Motorized Houseboat and pictures of the houseboat to accompany their application for registration.

Once the registration is filed with LDWF, applicants will be mailed a copy of their registration along with HIN decals with instructions on the placement of the HIN on the registered houseboat.

Titling of houseboats, whether commercially manufactured or homemade, is not required.