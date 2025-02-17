LDWF requests angler assistance in combating dangerous invasive species, the Northern Snakehead

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is requesting angler help in reporting, documenting, and restricting a non-native invasive species.

The Bowfin (or Choupique, pronounced shoe-pick) is a native Louisiana fish, but it closely resembles the Northern Snakehead, a non-native invasive species. This highly predatory fish threatens our native species by outcompeting and preying on them, potentially devastating both recreational and commercial fisheries.

HOW TO HELP – If you think you’ve caught a Northern Snakehead (see chart above for identification assistance) please complete the following steps:

Do NOT release it back into the water.

Kill it, double-bag it, and freeze it.

Report your catch by contacting LDWF’s Aquatic Invasive Specie Hotline at (225) 765-3977 or aquaticinvasives@wlf.la.gov.

Note the exact location of your catch.

Please be advised that Snakeheads are edible, and many anglers say they’re delicious—so if you catch one, feel free to enjoy. Help spread the word by sharing this with your fellow anglers!

For more information, please visit LDWF on Facebook.