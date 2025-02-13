LDWF requests angler feedback on questionnaire

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is asking for angler participation in a survey to learn about preferences for setting the 2025 recreational Red Snapper season.

The responses will help the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission evaluate options for setting bag limits, season structure, and opening and closing dates for the private recreational and state charter Red Snapper season in state and federal waters off the Louisiana coast.

