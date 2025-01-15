LDWF seeking artist submissions to be featured on new Fishing and Hunting License Hard Cards

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began selling hard collector’s license cards last year– these optional collectible cards allow you to carry all of your active annual licenses on one long-lasting card that fits right in your wallet. These collector cards will feature new artwork each year from our very own outdoor enthusiasts.

LDWF is looking for amateur or professional artists or photographers who love the Louisiana outdoors to submit iconic Louisiana outdoor artwork and photographs to be featured on this year’s hard license cards. LDWF is looking for user-submitted, original artwork or photographs falling into the following categories Wildlife/Hunting, Fish/Fishing, and Scenic/Other to be featured. Photographs or artwork may be submitted in digital format.

To participate, simply click the link below, enter your contact information, and upload your images by February 15, 2025. The rules are as follows:

Images must be taken in Louisiana

Please do not submit images with anyone’s face.

Image size cannot exceed 20MB

Images should be horizontal

Winners will be notified by email, will have their artwork featured on the hard license cards, and will be featured on our website and social media channels throughout the year.

The hard license cards will go on sale this year and will be available for an additional $5.00 fee. The proceeds from the card sales help fund LDWF’s mission to manage, conserve, and promote wise utilization of Louisiana’s renewable fish and wildlife resources and their supporting habitats.

LDWF will announce the winners and the date that these hard cards may be purchased on June 1, 2025 before the end of the year. To learn more about license and tagging requirements, visit our website.