LDWF Target Range Grant Program now open

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Target Range Grant Program, which provides financial assistance for development of shooting ranges in Louisiana, has begun an application period that will be open until July 1, 2025.

The program is designed to help fund planning, development and construction of new, or expansion of existing, shooting ranges. The program uses a portion of existing federal funds allocated to LDWF through the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act from excise taxes paid on certain firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.

Local governments and their subsidiaries, non-profit organizations, commercial entities and other state and federal government agencies are eligible to apply. Following the application period, LDWF will conduct its project selection process and the winners will be notified in September with the grants awarded after January of 2026.

For more information or to apply, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/target-range-grant-program or contact the LDWF Range Enhancement Coordinator at wlfrangegrants@wlf.la.gov.