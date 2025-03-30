LDWF teams up with Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation to bring outdoor education to Louisiana schools

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is pleased to announce their partnership with the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation (OTF) to provide Louisiana schools with the opportunity to offer an exciting outdoor education curriculum called Outdoor Adventures. This comprehensive, fully-accredited outdoor education curriculum may be offered as a one semester or one academic year class and is usually taught as a PE class.

“Reaching the next generation of hunters, anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, and conservationists is crucial to preserving Louisiana’s rich outdoor heritage. This program will enable us to instill a love and appreciation for the outdoors in children of all ages, while also positively impacting schools across the state,” said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Acting Secretary Tyler Bosworth.

The Outdoor Adventures K-12 curriculum developed by OTF is taught in more than 1,500 public and private schools across all 50 states and Canada. With 40 units to choose from, there is something for everyone, and the curriculum is completely adaptable for all students in any location.

Outdoor Adventures includes wildlife conservation, angling, archery, camping, wilderness survival skills, outdoor cooking, hunter education, first aid, and paddle sports, among many options. These units correlate to many of LDWF’s programs, and this partnership will highlight ways teachers may utilize LDWF resources to enhance their Outdoor Adventures classes. The curriculum also teaches students about all the wonderful natural resources available to them.

“It is exciting to announce our partnership with the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation. Together, we will maximize our abilities to support teachers and to educate our youth about Louisiana’s abundant natural resources and diverse outside recreational opportunities,” said LDWF Non-Consumptive Program Manager Chuck Jones. “OTF’s accredited curriculum will allow educators the ability to teach topics; such as birding, Dutch-oven cooking, survival skills, paddle sports, camping, fishing, hunting safety, wildlife conservation, and other outdoor topics in the classroom. Through this partnership, we can establish another avenue to reach and teach the importance of our hunting and fishing heritage to the next generation.”

If educators cannot find a way to fit the Outdoors Adventures program into their school’s schedule, the LDWF has many other resources available to help them deliver the conservation and outdoor education message.

To learn more about this partnership and other resources that LDWF offers our teachers, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/resources-for-teachers.