LDWF to hold Commercial Fishing License Sales at Bourg Office

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer new or renewal commercial fishing licenses and boat registration transactions at field offices in April, including one in Terrebonne Parish.

Additionally, trip ticket staff will be present to train new or existing seafood dealers on the process of filling out trip tickets, answering questions regarding trip tickets, and taking trip ticket orders (trip tickets will not be distributed on-site). LDWF offers this service as a convenience to our commercial fishermen who need a commercial license and in-person assistance without having to drive to Baton Rouge.

Staff will be available at the following dates and locations:

Bourg Office – 468 Texas Gulf Rd., Bourg, LA. April 22-24, 2025, 8:00 AM-3:30 PM. Closed 12-1 for lunch.

Lake Charles Office – 1025 Tom Watson Rd., Lake Charles, LA. April 14 & 15, 9:00 AM-3:30 PM. Closed 12-1 for lunch.

Lafayette Office – 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA. April 16 & 17, 2025, 9:00 AM-3:30 PM. Closed 12-1 for lunch.

New Orleans Office – 2045 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 438, New Orleans, LA. April 29 – May 1, 2025, 8:00 AM-3:30 PM. Closed 12-1 for lunch.

Acceptable forms of payment for Commercial License Sales will include personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, cash, and credit/debit cards. There is a 3% charge when using a credit/debit card. Customers purchasing licenses are asked to bring their license renewal notices to avoid processing delays.

First-time applicants can apply by mail or in person. When applying in person, you must provide the following:

Resident applicants must provide proof of residency such as a Louisiana driver’s license (held continuously for 12 months), voter’s registration, vehicle registration, and state income tax.

Non-resident applicants must provide proof of residency from their domiciliary state, such as a driver’s license, voter’s registration, vehicle registration, and state income tax.

Applicants applying for a license in a business name must provide documentation showing proof of valid federal tax ID# assigned to the business name and proof of authorized signature, or an occupational license will be required.

For commercial license inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.

The Trip Ticket program requires wholesale/retail seafood dealers and wholesale/retail reptile and amphibian dealers who purchase or accept transfers of catch from commercial fishermen or reptile/amphibian collectors to submit trip tickets to LDWF. Trip tickets capture information about the catch – what it is, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught. Fresh product license holders (commercial fishermen licensed to sell their catch directly to consumers) must also submit trip tickets.

The trip ticket information is confidential and protected under state and federal law. LDWF uses this information to improve assessments of fish populations and inform management.

More information about the Trip Ticket program, including how-to videos, is available on the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/trip-tickets. Please call (225) 765-2449 for trip ticket inquiries or email triptickets@wlf.la.gov.