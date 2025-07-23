Le Petit Theatre closes out 2024-2025 season with spellbinding production of “Into the Woods”

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild relaunches free Summer Art Camps with money raised from Brushes, Bids, and Booze eventJuly 22, 2025
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has officially opened the curtains for the final show of their 2024-2025 season, fan-favorite Into the Woods.
Into the Woods is a 1986 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ quests.
Photos provided by Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne.
“The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make,” said Le Petit. “This is such a talented group and we can’t wait for you to journey into the woods with us this summer.”
Into the Woods officially opened on July 11, 2025 and is currently running until July 27, 2025. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.
The cast of Into the Woods is as follows:
- Jon Reeves – Narrator
- Cooper Duplantis – Jack
- Connor Lorence – The Baker
- Jennifer Urbina – Cinderella’s Stepmother
- Lindsay Berto – Cinderella
- Tessie Guidroz – Jack & Cinderella’s Mother
- Mindy Guidroz – The Baker’s Wife
- Brinley Burlison – Florinda
- Lexi Stephenson – Lucinda
- Dezi Starr – Little Red Ridinghood
- Haiden Stephenson – Wolf & Cinderella’s Prince
- Evan Foret – Rapunzel’s Prince
- Chirs Lelninger – Cinderella’s Father
- Robyn Winslow – The Witch
- Madi Wagner – Rapunzel
- Dustin Guidroz – Steward
- Thea Dillard – Granny & Giant
The shows of the 2024-2025 season were Leading Ladies, Rex’s Exes, The Diary of Anne Frank, Butterflies are Free, and Into the Woods. Following the conclusion of Into the Woods, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne will kick off their 2025-2026 season with The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens on September 12, 2025. See their complete 2025-2026 season lineup here.
For more information, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne on Facebook.