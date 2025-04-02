Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces auditions for epic final play of 2024/2025 season

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced auditions for their final show of the 2024/2025 season, the beloved “Into The Woods.”

“The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make,” reads a summary of the play. “James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.”

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. Read full character breakdowns here.

Auditions will be held on April 6 and 7, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne. The show will run from July 11-27, 2025, and will be directed by Pat Crochet and George Beaudry.

Auditions are open for teens and up. Anyone auditioning for a singing role will be expected to sing a number from the show. For more information, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne on Facebook.