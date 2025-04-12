Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne partners with The Haven for powerful production of Extremities

Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne is taking a bold step in community advocacy by partnering with The Haven, Inc. for its upcoming production of Extremities, a gripping drama that shines a stark light on the realities of sexual assault and violence against women.

Written by William Mastrosimone, Extremities follows the story of Marjorie, a woman who narrowly escapes a brutal assault and turns the tables on her attacker, Raul. As her roommates arrive home to find the assailant tied up in the fireplace, the women must confront a chilling dilemma: call the police or take justice into their own hands. The intense, emotionally charged play explores the psychological aftermath of trauma and the complexities of justice and survival.

In conjunction with this production, Le Petit Théâtre has partnered with The Haven, a local nonprofit that has been serving Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes since 1993. The organization provides critical services to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and family abuse—including crisis response, shelter, advocacy, and education.

As part of this partnership, the theater is collecting essential items—such as toiletries and cleaning supplies—for The Haven’s clients. Patrons attending the show are encouraged to bring donations to support women and families in crisis. A full list of requested items is available on the theater’s website at houmalittletheatre.com.

Please note, due to the intense subject matter, Extremities is recommended for audiences 18 and older only. The show contains adult themes, simulated sexual assault, violence, and graphic language.

Performances begin at 7:30 PM, with doors opening 30 minutes prior. Patrons are advised to arrive at least 15–20 minutes early to check in. For handicapped seating, please contact the box office directly at (985) 262-9148.

For more information on the show, The Haven partnership, or how to donate, visit houmalittletheatre.com.