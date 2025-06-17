Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne Unveils Shows in 2025-2026 Season

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced the five shows that will be performed in their 2025-2026 season!

Over the past week, the downtown theater slowly unveiled each production that they will be bringing to the area over the next year. Local thespians are encouraged to stay tuned to Le Petit’s Facebook page for audition dates and announcements.

Tickets for the 2025-2026 season will go on sale tomorrow, June 18, 2025, on the Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne website.

LE PETIT THEATRE DE TERREBONNE 2025-2026 SEASON

(All descriptions provided by Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne)

Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens – September 11-21, 2025

In this deliciously funny Southern-fried comedy, the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas, are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished. LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS is the third and final comedy in the Verdeen Cousins Texas Trilogy that begins with The Red Velvet Cake War and continues with Rex’s Exes.

Four Old Broads – November 13-23, 2025

Four sassy senior ladies: Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene, and Maude need a break from bingo and macramé. They want to take a SASSY SENIORS Caribbean cruise. Unfortunately, things have not been pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since nasty nurse Pat came to work there. A MYSTERY unfolds with LAUGHTER as the gals try to outsmart her. Throw in a senior citizen beauty pageant, an old Elvis Impersonator, a trashy makeover and a bizarre thigh exerciser incident and you have a recipe for hilarity!

The Tin Woman – February 24-March 8, 2026

Instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, Joy enters a downward spiral, unsure whether she truly deserves a second chance. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. At a friend’s urging, Joy tracks down Jack’s family to find closure. But are Alice, Hank, and their daughter Sammy ready to accept Jack’s death? Based on a true story, The Tin Woman uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given new life.

Out of Sight… Out of Murder – April 24-May 3, 2026

Peter Knight is grinding out a murder story in an old mansion where another author was murdered years before. A weird electrical storm effects a cosmic snafu and his characters come to life. Peter looses control of his characters and there is a murder; the intended victim is Peter. Other murders follow and the culprit is among characters who, having also worked for other authors, know a great deal about the subject. Can Peter find the killer before the killer gets his author? Is romance with the ingenue leading anywhere? Where is the fortune mentioned in the will? All is solved ingeniously with romance, suspense and cosmic wit.

Chicago – July 17- August 2, 2026

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap…until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream”: fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.