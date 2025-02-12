Learn how to identify, understand, and report severe weather at upcoming TPCG SkyWarn Training

Southern Louisiana is infamous for its unpredictable weather, and the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping citizens to arm themselves with knowledge to stay safe.

TOHSEP will be hosting an in-person SkyWarn training for those in public service and concerned citizens that are interested in learning more about severe weather and how to report it. Police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers, and private citizens are all welcome to attend.

Attendees will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify severe weather features, what information to report and how, and basic weather safety.

The training will be in-person at 101 Government Street in Gray, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on February 13, 2025. Contact TOHSEP at 985-873-6357 or the TPCG on Facebook for more information.