Least Terns nest in Barataria Bay for the first time in over 10 years, thanks to recent restoration efforts

It’s nesting season in the Barataria Bay, and Restore or Retreat is reminding people to share our shores with these beautiful birds.

For the first time in over a decade, Least Terns are nesting on Restore or Retreat’s recent restorations in the lower Barataria Bay. The Leasts are nesting here for a short time before migrating to South America, and recent successful restoration efforts have made Lafourche Parish a suitable nesting habitat for them. Alongside Least Terns, other species of birds are also nesting before flying south.

Photos provided by Restore or Retreat.

The Least Tern is a species of tern that breeds in North America and locally in northern South America. These birds are small with white heads, a black cap, and line through the eye to the base of the bill. The bill is yellow with a small black tip in summer.

“We are so happy to have them return– a true conservation success story!” said Restore or Retreat.

Restore or Retreat reminds those enjoying the beaches to stay at least 50 feet from the nests to protect the mamma and her chicks. For more information, please visit Restore or Retreat on Facebook.

Photo provided by Restore or Retreat.